NEET 2025 results out for 75 candidates; affected MP students to move SC

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results of 75 NEET-UG 2025 candidates on Monday evening, July 14.

The results were made available on the official website at 6 pm, and individual notifications were sent to the students via email.

The counselling process for these candidates is likely to commence on July 21.

These students had earlier moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court (HC), alleging that power outages during the NEET-UG exam on May 4 had disrupted their attempt. While a single-judge bench initially ordered a re-examination, the decision was later overturned by a division bench, which instructed the NTA to release the pending results instead.

However, the announced scores have left several students and parents disheartened, with many stating that the marks were significantly lower than expected, especially considering the students’ consistent performance in mock exams.

Sachin Garg, father of NEET aspirant Tanishka Garg, expressed his disappointment, saying, "The score was around 25% less than what we expected as per her preparations. She had been scoring more than 600 in the mock tests, but the scores she got now are approximately 520."

The NEET-UG examination, which is conducted out of 720 marks, includes 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) covering Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Ritesh Agarwal, the father of another candidate, voiced similar concerns. "These students had been scoring well in the mock tests, and the scores they got are low. Many of these students were capable of securing admission in premier institutes like AIIMS, but given their current scores, they may now have to settle for government colleges that may not be as reputed," he said.

The students, primarily from Indore and Ujjain, are now preparing to approach the Supreme Court. Their legal counsel, Mradul Bhatnagar, stated that the students believe the power outage significantly affected their performance and are now seeking a fairer resolution through legal means.