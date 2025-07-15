Kerala schools introduce U-shaped seating; Anand Mahindra shares why he’ll miss backbenches

In a move that’s stirring both curiosity and nostalgia, Kerala schools are phasing out the long-standing tradition of backbenchers. The state is introducing a new U-shaped classroom seating arrangement that places the teacher at the centre – both literally and figuratively – to ensure every student gets equal attention.

The goal is to create a more inclusive learning environment by doing away with the back rows, which often become zones of distraction or neglect.

As this innovative model draws national attention, it’s also tugging at the memories of those who once proudly identified as backbenchers – among them, industrialist Anand Mahindra, reported Economic Times.

Taking to social media, the Mahindra Group Chairman called the seating shift an "intriguing experiment," praising its potential to foster balanced participation and focused learning. Still, he couldn’t help but express a note of nostalgia, recalling his own fondness for the back row.

Whether by choice or circumstance, Mahindra often found himself at the back during school days. In college, especially in business school, he embraced the "skydeck" – his name for the back row – as his preferred spot. For him, backbenching wasn’t just a physical location; it was a mindset, a space to reflect, even if his thoughts occasionally wandered beyond the lecture.

From reel to real

Kerala’s innovative U-shaped classroom seating, where students sit around the teacher, eliminating the concept of backbenchers, finds its roots in the 2024 Malayalam film Sthanarthi Sreekuttan. The idea was first brought to life at Ramavilasam Vocational Higher Secondary School (VHSS) in Valakom after the film caught the attention of state Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar.

Inspired by the movie’s inclusive message, the minister supported the model's implementation. Director Vinesh Viswanath later shared that at least eight schools across Kerala and one in Punjab have adopted the semi-circular seating arrangement, aimed at bridging classroom hierarchies and promoting equal participation, just as the film envisioned.

Netizens react

Kerala’s decision to eliminate backbenches in classrooms sparked a wave of mixed reactions online. While many netizens praised the move for promoting equal participation, giving every student a chance to be at the centre, others felt it might come at a cost.

Some argued that the back row had long been a safe space for quiet reflection and creative freedom, now at risk of being lost. A few also raised ergonomic concerns, pointing out that the U-shaped seating might strain students’ necks over time.

Several users came out in defence of backbenchers, describing them as quiet observers who often end up leading from the front in life.

One user said Anand Mahindra’s nostalgic post struck a chord, calling the backbencher spirit an “emotional experience,” while still applauding the U-shaped layout as a forward-thinking concept.

Even business tycoon Harsh Goenka chimed in with a touch of humour. Posting on X, he joked that he was relieved not to have studied in Kerala, where his beloved backbench spot would’ve been off-limits. It was, he quipped, the ideal place for a nap, a doodle, or even a stealthy samosa.