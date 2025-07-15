Karnataka: Student arrested for writing objectionable content on hostel washroom wall

Karkala rural police arrested a student on charges of posting objectionable and provocative content on the walls of a washroom.

The accused is Fatima Shabna (21) from Nitte College. She was arrested on Monday, July 14, and produced before the Karkala court, police said, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On May 7, at around 6 pm, about two lines of objectionable and provocative content intended to spread hatred between two communities were written on the wall of a washroom in the hostel, allegedly by some students of the hostel.

According to sources, although the police had suspicions about the accused, she initially denied any involvement in the incident. To verify the claim, the writings found on the wall and samples from her assignment notes were sent to handwriting experts at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Based on a complaint filed by the manager of the main ladies' hostel of Nitte College, a case was registered at Karkala rural police station under section 353(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In more news...

As part of their academic curriculum for the subject Innovation Marketing, MBA students from KLS Institute of Management Education and Research (IMER), Belagavi, recently visited the Deshpande Foundation's Startups Campus in Hubballi. The educational trip was designed to give students practical exposure to innovation and entrepreneurship in the context of semi-urban and rural India, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

During the visit, students explored the sprawling six-acre innovation hub, which features co-working spaces, smart labs, a 3D lab, and advanced facilities for mechanical and agri-tech prototyping.