DU admission 2025: First CSAS allocation list to be released on July 19

The University of Delhi (DU) is set to release the first CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) allocation list for undergraduate admissions 2025 on July 19, 2025.

Candidates who registered for the counselling process can view the list by visiting the official DU website: du.ac.in, said a report by Hindustan Times.

Ahead of that, simulated ranks will be published on July 15, 2025, allowing students to get an idea of their tentative standings. The preference-editing window will remain open from July 15 to July 16, 2025, during which candidates can modify their course and college preferences.

Key takeaways from the official schedule

Candidates allotted a seat in the first round must accept their seat between July 19 and July 21, 2025. Colleges will verify and approve applications from July 19 to July 22, 2025. The fee payment deadline for accepted seats is July 23, 2025.

For the second round, the schedule is as follows:

Details of vacant seats will be published on July 24, 2025. The option to reorder higher preferences will be available from July 24 to July 25, 2025. The second CSAS allocation list will be announced on July 28, 2025. Candidates can accept their seats from July 28 to July 30, 2025. Colleges will verify and approve applications from July 28 to July 31, 2025. The final date to pay the fee online is August 1, 2025.

For more details and timely updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official DU website.

Find the official schedule here.