Despite concerns, gov't starts implementing 'Pa'-shaped seating arrangement in schools

Despite opposition from various quarters, including experts and political parties, the School Education Department has gone ahead with implementing the semi-circle seating arrangement in government schools across Tamil Nadu.

In a circular issued on Saturday, July 12, the department directed chief educational officers to instruct headmasters to arrange students in a semi-circular format (in the shape of Tamil letter 'Pa') based on classroom size and student strength. However, the move sparked backlash on social media, with concerns raised about potential health issues such as neck strain and vision problems, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

School Education director S Kannappan had told The New Indian Express on Saturday evening that the department had put the plan on hold temporarily in light of the ongoing discussions and a final decision would be made early this week.

On Monday, July 14, the School Education Department said the new seating arrangement was implemented in classrooms with fewer students and adequate space. "The exact number of schools that have adopted the arrangement is yet to be compiled," an official said.

In Chennai, schools such as Lady Willingdon Government Girls' Higher Secondary School and Presidency Government Girls' Higher Secondary School have implemented the new system, the sources added, according to the report by The New Indian Express.