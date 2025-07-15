APPSC recruitment 2025: Fresh push for 691 jobs, applications from July 16

A new opportunity has opened up for those aiming to join the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, with the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) releasing its official notification for the recruitment of Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officer (ABO) posts.

As The Indian Express reports, candidates will be able to start submitting their applications on July 16 on the official portal, psc.ap.gov.in.

This recruitment drive covers a total of 691 vacancies, comprising 256 posts for FBO and 435 for ABO. Of these, 550 positions are newly announced, while the remaining 141 are carried forward from earlier cycles, noted The Indian Express.

The detailed schedule laid out in the notification shows that while the applications will be accepted from tomorrow, July 16, the window will close on August 5 at 11.59 pm. The same date serves as the last day to pay the application fee. However, aspirants will have to wait for the announcement of the examination date, which remains unspecified for now.

In terms of eligibility, applicants must have passed Class XII or its equivalent from a recognised board and must not be older than 30 years as on the cut-off date. Further, they will be subject to medical and physical fitness standards in line with recruitment norms.

The multi-tiered selection process will begin with an offline Screening Test featuring multiple-choice questions. Those clearing this stage will advance to the Main Written Examination, a computer-based test split into three sections: General Studies and Mental Ability, General Science and General Mathematics, and an Essay Writing paper.

Candidates who perform well in the written exams will then undergo a Physical Measurements Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to assess their endurance and physical standards. A final document verification round will determine the ultimate list of successful candidates, who must produce original certificates to confirm eligibility.