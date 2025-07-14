When UK universities set up campuses in India: How British Council helps

A

Setting up a campus in India is a significant and complex undertaking for UK universities. One of the starting considerations is the eligibility criteria set out by India’s University Grants Commission (UGC), which requires that only foreign universities ranked within the top 500 globally - either overall or in a specific subject area - are permitted to establish campuses in the country. This benchmark, while encouraging quality, limits the pool of eligible institutions and adds a strategic dimension to how universities assess their readiness and positioning.

Over 100 UK universities are currently eligible under these criteria, including all 25 members of the Russell Group, which strengthens the potential for high-quality entrants.