Viral video shows Pudukkottai students cleaning toilets; officials investigate

A video showing students of a government primary school in Pudukkottai cleaning toilets has gone viral on social media on Sunday, July 13.

Following this, district education officials have started an inquiry into the matter, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The video, which surfaced widely on Sunday, shows three students cleaning toilets. Two boys were seen filling water buckets and scrubbing a toilet, and another boy was sweeping the floor.

The incident happened at the Panchayat Union Primary School in Namanasamuthiram Kudiyiruppu in Pudukkottai district.

The school has around 30 students studying from Classes 1 to 5 and only two teachers are currently working there.

Education officials said they had already started looking into the issue on Saturday, even before the video became viral, on the orders of District Collector M Aruna.

Although some allege that teachers may have forced the students to clean, officials said a field visit is required to understand the full situation.

"Since the video might be old, we could not visit the school immediately. However, a team of officers will be sent to the school on Monday to investigate," an education official said, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

So far, authorities have not confirmed when the video was recorded, or whether such incidents have occurred before.