TNEA 2025: First round choice filling now open for over 39,000 aspirants

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling for 2025 has officially commenced its first round, opening the doors for candidates holding ranks between 1 and 39,145. As highlighted by Jagran Josh, these aspirants have until July 16 to complete the crucial choice filling process on the official portal, tneaonline.org.

This phase is pivotal; applicants are required to list their preferred engineering courses and colleges in a strict order of priority. The final seat allotment under TNEA is purely merit-based, considering a candidate’s rank, the community reservation norms, and their sequence of choices. It’s why officials stress the importance of arranging preferences thoughtfully to enhance the likelihood of securing a desired seat.

The application procedure for TNEA’s Round 1 is straightforward. As highlighted by Jagran Josh, students must start by registering on the official website with their basic personal details. After logging in, they should accurately fill in their academic particulars, including Class XII marks, and provide reservation-related data if applicable, such as for athletes, ex-servicemen, or persons with disabilities.

Once these steps are completed, candidates pay the mandatory non-refundable fee online via credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI. This is followed by uploading scanned copies of essential documents that substantiate academic and community claims.

Choice filling comes next. Students log in to access the option form, search and filter through available courses and colleges, and list them based on their individual priorities. Before the July 16 deadline, it’s critical to revisit these selections, ensure accuracy, save them, and finally lock the choices. A printout of the locked choices is recommended for future reference.