Supreme Court to hear petitions on NEET-PG evaluation transparency on August 3

The Supreme Court, today – July 14, 2025 – decided to hear pleas demanding transparency in the NEET-PG exam evaluation process – reported The Hindu.

A bench comprising justices K Vinod Chandran, and NV Anjaria briefly took up the pleas on the matter.

One of the pleas filed via Advocate Tanvi Dubey challenges the opaqueness in the evaluation system and seeks instructions to steer the NBE – National Board of Examinations – the authority in charge of holding NEET-PG.

The plea has demanded that the question papers and answer keys be released to the candidates, and correct and incorrect questions be disclosed as assessed. It has also demanded a revaluation or rechecking in case of any discrepancies in scores.

The plea has also sought a direction enabling candidates to challenge questions or answers in dispute, along with transparent evaluation mechanisms for current and successive NEET-PG examinations.

The plea, which has alleged a lack of transparency, also said that this puts the credibility of such a decisive exam in dilemma, placing the rights of candidates under question.