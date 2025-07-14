SBI PO rush: Last date to apply for 541 posts is today

Thousands of banking aspirants across India are facing their final hours to apply for the State Bank of India’s (SBI) coveted Probationary Officer (PO) posts. The application portal for the 2025 recruitment drive is scheduled to close tonight, July 14.

According to Telegraph, the initiative aims to fill 541 PO vacancies across multiple SBI branches nationwide. The online process requires candidates to first register on sbi.co.in, then fill out personal and educational details, upload supporting documents, and pay the required fees before hitting submit.

For record-keeping, applicants can retrieve their filled forms until July 29, which will prove essential during document verification. As highlighted by Telegraph, this window for downloading applications offers a safety net for candidates worried about preserving a copy.

Fee exemptions have been extended to candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories. Meanwhile, applicants from General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) need to pay Rs 750.

Payment can be made seamlessly through online methods, including debit or credit cards, net banking, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

The recruitment journey is far from over after application submission. The multi-stage selection begins with a Preliminary Exam likely slated for July or August, followed by the Main Exam.

Those clearing these hurdles will undergo a Psychometric Test designed to gauge behavioural traits and mental aptitude, capped off with a Personal Interview. Only candidates successfully navigating all these phases will secure the chance to join as Probationary Officers in one of India’s largest banking networks.