Provisional ranks released for TANUVAS 2025 admissions, counselling up next

Candidates eyeing undergraduate seats at the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) have a crucial update today, July 14. The university has unveiled its provisional rank list for admissions to its suite of undergraduate programmes.

As highlighted by MoneyControl, this list covers aspirants for the Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH), BTech (Food Technology), BTech (Poultry Technology), and BTech (Dairy Technology) courses.

To access their ranks, applicants must log on to the official admission portal — https://adm.tanuvas.ac.in — and enter their application or registration details. Their rank cards will then be displayed, which can be downloaded and printed for safekeeping.

The rank list serves more than just an informational purpose. It effectively sets the stage for the next rounds of the admission process. According to MoneyControl, candidates whose names appear must closely examine their personal details and rankings for any discrepancies.

In case errors are spotted, prompt communication with the TANUVAS admission office is advised to ensure corrections before the counselling phase.

Following this verification step, the university is expected to announce the counselling schedule, guiding students through document checks and choice filling. Seat allotment will be finalised based on merit positions, availability of seats, and the successful validation of required documents.

It’s important for aspirants to remain vigilant and keep an eye on the official TANUVAS channels for upcoming notifications related to counselling dates, cut-off trends, and other admission-related announcements. Staying prepared with all necessary documentation will streamline the process once counselling kicks off.