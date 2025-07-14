New Zealand to increase international student market size amid global restrictions

New Zealand intends to increase the size of its foreign education sector by 2034, capitalising on a rising global shift in student mobility induced by restrictive regulations in the United States and Australia.

The government, on Monday, unveiled a series of regulatory measures aimed at making the country more appealing to foreign students and increasing the sector's contribution to NZ$7.2 billion over the next decade.

"With international student enrollments steadily increasing since 2023, the government wants to supercharge that growth track," Education Minister Erica Stanford told Reuters.

Currently, foreign education contributes NZ$3.6 billion to New Zealand's economy. The goal is to increase enrollment from 83,700 this year to 1,05,000 by 2027 and 1,19,000 by 2034.

As part of the new approach, the government would increase the eligible overseas students' weekly part-time work limit from 20 to 25 hours. It would also grant work privileges to all tertiary-level students who participate in approved exchange or study abroad programmes.

Officials expect these reforms to boost New Zealand's appeal at a time when some major study destinations are limiting foreign student enrolment.

The policy adjustment occurs against a backdrop of tighter restrictions elsewhere. President Donald Trump increased scrutiny of student visas, notably for Chinese nationals. In May, the White House attempted to suspend Harvard University's authorisation to enroll international students, a decision that was later overturned by a federal judge.

Australia has also implemented a national quota on new overseas student enrollments, limiting them to 2,70,000 by 2025, citing housing and infrastructural constraints.

New Zealand's strategy is considered as a direct response to these trends, to capitalise on demand that has been displaced by stricter controls in larger markets.