NEET-UG 2025: TN yet to prepare merit list for MBBS counselling

After the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) posted the counselling schedule for MBBS and BDS admissions, the Tamil Nadu state selection committee stated that the merit list is still being prepared and that the schedule will be announced once it is complete.

According to the provisional schedule provided for states on Saturday, July 12, by the MCC, which is part of the Union Health Ministry, the first round of counselling for state quota seats in government institutions, self-financing medical colleges, and private universities would begin from July 30 to August 6. The deadline for joining is August 12, The New Indian Express reports.

The second session of counselling will take place from August 19 to 29, with the deadline for joining being September 4. Round 3 of the counselling will take place from September 9 to 18, with the deadline for enrolling on September 23.

The stray vacancy round will take place from September 25 to 29, with the deadline for joining on October 3. The academic session for UG courses begins on September 1.

Only applicants who have passed the NEET UG 2025 are eligible to participate in the counselling process. Counselling covers the following categories:

15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats

100 per cent seats at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Research (JIPMER), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), and Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) institutions

Institutional quota seats managed through MCC

Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) and Insured Person (IP) quota at ESIC

Central and Deemed University admissions

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu state selection committee, which reports to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, has received 72,743 applications for MBBS and BDS admissions for the 2025-26 academic year. The deadline for applying was