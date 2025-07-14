NEET UG 2025 FULL counselling schedule: Registration to start on July 21 at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the official National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 counselling schedule on its website mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who qualified the NEET UG 2025 examination, held in May, will be able to register for Round 1 of counselling from July 21, 2025. The NEET UG 2025 results were declared on June 14, reported The Indian Express.

The MCC will conduct four rounds of counselling for admission to MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programmes. This includes counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, as well as for 100% seats in institutions like All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

It also covers institutional quota seats managed through MCC, along with Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) and Insured Person (IP) quota seats at ESIC, and Central and Deemed University admissions. In case any seats remain vacant after Round 4, stray vacancy rounds will be held to fill them.

Who is eligible to apply?

Only candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2025 are eligible to participate in the counselling process. Registrations and choice filling must be completed through the official MCC portal.

Aspirants are advised to stay updated with the MCC website for round-wise schedules, document requirements, and counselling instructions.

NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule round 1

The NEET UG 2025 counselling for Round 1 will begin with the verification of the seat matrix by institutes and the National Medical Commission (NMC) from July 18 to 19, 2025.

Registration and payment will be open from July 21 to July 28 (till 12.00 noon), with the payment deadline set for July 28 (till 3.00 pm).

Choice filling can be done from July 22 to July 28 (till 11.55 pm), followed by choice locking on July 28 between 4.00 pm and 11.55 pm.

The seat allotment process will take place from July 29 to July 30, and results will be declared on July 31, 2025.

Selected candidates must report to their allotted institutes between August 1 and August 6, after which institutes will verify student data from August 7 to August 8.

NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule round 2

For Round 2, seat matrix verification by institutes will be held from August 9 to 11, 2025.

The registration and payment window opens from August 12 to August 18 (till 12.00 noon), with the payment deadline on August 18 (till 3.00 pm).

Candidates can fill their choices from August 13 to August 18 (till 11.55 pm), and lock choices on August 18 from 4.00 PM to 11.55 pm.

The seat allotment will be conducted on August 19 and 20, and results will be published on August 21.

Candidates must report to institutes between August 22 and August 29, with institute-level data verification taking place from August 30 to September 1, 2025.

NEET UG 2025 counselling: Round 3 (Mop-up round)

The Mop-Up Round (Round 3) of NEET UG 2025 counselling will begin with seat matrix verification by institutes on September 2, 2025.

Registration and payment for candidates will be open from September 3 to September 8 (till 12.00 noon), and the payment deadline is set for September 8 (till 3.00 pm).

Choice filling can be done between September 3 and 8 (till 11.55 pm), followed by choice locking on September 8 between 4.00 pm and 11.55 pm.

The seat allotment process will be conducted from September 9 to 10, and results will be declared on September 11, 2025.

Candidates must report to their allotted institutes between September 12 and 18, while institutes will verify data from September 19 to 21, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling schedule 2025: Round 4; online stray vacancy round (AIQ/Deemed/Central Universities)

The Round 4 (Online Stray Vacancy Round) for AIQ, Deemed, and Central Universities will begin with OTP-linked verification of seat matrix by institutes on September 20, 2025.

Registration and payment will be open from September 22 to 24 (till 3.00 pm), with the payment deadline on September 24 (till 6.00 pm).

Choice filling will be available from September 22 to 25 (till 8.00 am), and choice locking can be done between September 24 (8.00 pm) and September 25 (8.00 am).

The seat allotment process will take place on September 25 and 26, and results will be declared on September 27, 2025.

Candidates allotted seats must report to the institutes between September 27 and October 3, 2025.

NEET UG counselling 2025: Here is how you can register online

Once the registration process begins on July 21, candidates can follow the steps below to complete their NEET UG 2025 counselling registration:

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in Click on the "UG Medical Counselling" section Log in or register using your NEET UG credentials Fill out the application form and pay the counselling fee Upload all required documents, such as your NEET scorecard, valid photo ID, category certificate, and so on. Select and lock your preferred colleges and courses Download and save the confirmation page for future use

Additionally, the MCC has instructed all participating institutes and colleges to strictly follow the official counselling timeline. Given the limited duration available for the entire counselling process, institutes have been directed to treat Saturdays, Sundays, and Gazetted Holidays as regular working days to ensure smooth and timely completion of all rounds.