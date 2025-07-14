NBEMS: All NEET SS candidates with MD, MS, or DNB degrees can now participate in counselling

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has made it easier for doctors to join super speciality medical courses by relaxing the qualifying criteria for the stray round of NEET SS 2025 counselling.

Now, all candidates with a valid MD, MS, or DNB degree who appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2024 can participate in the final round of counselling, regardless of their scores, reported Jagran Josh.

In an official statement, NBEMS said, “The Health Ministry has allowed all doctors who appeared in NEET SS 2024 exam and have the right degree (MD, MS, or DNB) to join the last (stray) round of NEET SS 2024 counselling.”

NBEMS also clarified that no changes will be made to the candidates’ exam ranks, which are based on the specific question paper they attempted. However, participants must still meet all the eligibility conditions outlined in the NEET SS 2024 information bulletin and must successfully complete face ID and biometric verification, if required.

The NEET SS 2024 exam was conducted on March 29 and 30, and the results were declared on April 25. This year’s exam introduced three time-bound sections to assess candidates more efficiently.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has temporarily postponed the NEET SS stray vacancy counselling due to an overlap with Tamil Nadu’s second round of state counselling for in-service government doctors.

MCC has also permitted candidates who were allotted seats through the Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INI-SS) counselling to withdraw from NEET SS 2025 counselling, although in such cases, “their security deposit amount will not be refunded."