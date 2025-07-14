Missing for 6 days: Delhi University student Sneha found dead in the Yamuna

A six-day search for 19-year-old Sneha Debnath came to a tragic close when her body was discovered under the Geeta Colony flyover in Delhi on Sunday, July 13. As highlighted by The Times of India, Sneha, who hailed from Sabroom in South Tripura, was pursuing a BSc Mathematics (Honours) at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College under Delhi University and lived in South Delhi’s Paryavaran Complex.

Investigators began combing the Yamuna stretch after Sneha’s family found a note at her residence on July 7 that hinted at her plans to jump from the Signature Bridge. That very morning, she had messaged close friends and relatives expressing deep emotional turmoil.

As The Times of India reports, a cab driver later confirmed dropping her off at Signature Bridge. Her phone’s last location also pinged from there, corroborating eyewitness accounts of a girl seen standing alone by the railings around sunrise, who then seemed to vanish.

Delhi Police registered a case under Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Mehrauli Police Station, triggering a joint search with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Their extensive efforts spanned from Nigam Bodh Ghat to Noida, finally resulting in the recovery of a body matching Sneha’s description and attire. A senior officer stated, “We had been conducting an extensive search since July 7. The body recovered matches the description shared by her family.”

Friends shared that Sneha had appeared withdrawn in recent months, with her farewell emails and WhatsApp messages on the day she disappeared painting a clear picture of distress.

While preliminary indications suggest drowning, authorities have begun a detailed forensic examination to rule out foul play. Sneha’s untimely death has reignited conversations around mental health support, especially for young people navigating life away from home. The investigation continues.