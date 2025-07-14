IB ACIO 2025: Over 3,700 posts open, here’s your chance to join India’s Intelligence Bureau

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under India’s Ministry of Home Affairs, has kickstarted its much-awaited hiring drive for 2025 by announcing 3,717 openings for the role of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO). As highlighted by MoneyControl, this notification, released today, July 14, marks a significant opportunity for graduates eager to serve in the country’s foremost intelligence agency.

Online applications for these IB ACIO posts will open on July 19 and remain accessible until August 10. Aspirants are advised to thoroughly review the official notification PDF available on the agency’s website before proceeding. The eligibility criteria demand a graduation degree from a recognised university, with a basic understanding of computers regarded as desirable.

According to MoneyControl, candidates must also fall within the age bracket of 18 to 27 years as on August 10, though government norms on age relaxation apply to reserved categories.

The application fee structure varies: Applicants in the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories who are male must remit Rs 550 — this comprises a Rs 450 processing fee plus a Rs 100 recruitment fee — while women, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen applicants pay only the Rs 450 processing fee.

The multi-stage selection process for IB ACIO 2025 comprises a Tier 1 objective test, followed by a descriptive paper focusing on essay and precis writing in Tier 2, and finally, a personal interview in Tier 3. Prospective candidates should gear up by understanding the exam pattern and syllabus in detail.