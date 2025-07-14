AP EAPCET 2025 rank list for agriculture and pharmacy will be out on these dates – all details here!

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially announced the release dates for AP EAPCET 2025 ranks for the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams.

As per the latest notification, ranks for intermediate regular candidates will be issued on July 17, while those for supplementary candidates will be released on July 18 – said a report by Telegraph India.

The AP EAPCET 2025 exam for these streams was conducted on May 19 and 20, with Phase 1 results declared on June 8 and Phase 2 on June 25.

The rank list is based on a composite score – 75% weightage is given to normalised AP EAPCET marks and 25% to Class 12 Board exam marks.

The counselling schedule for admissions to Agriculture and Pharmacy undergraduate programmes will be announced soon after the ranks are published. These programmes include BSc Agriculture, BSc Horticulture, BVSc & AH, BFSc, BTech in Food Science and Technology, and BSc in Commercial Agriculture and Business Management.

Candidates can download their rank cards from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. APSCHE has also cautioned that ranks awarded under relaxed qualifying marks for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) candidates will be cancelled if their category claims are found to be invalid at the time of admission. Students are advised to keep checking the APSCHE website for counselling dates and further instructions.