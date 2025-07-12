UP schools get hands-on: State rolls out skill-based learning initiative for middle schoolers

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has introduced a comprehensive Learning by Doing programme across government schools to provide hands-on practical training to students in Classes 6 to 8, according to The Times of India report.

The initiative, launched on Thursday, July 10, is designed to transform traditional education methods by integrating skill-based learning with academic curriculum. Students will receive practical training in woodwork, metalwork, energy and environment studies, agriculture and horticulture, and health and nutrition.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the programme operates under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and reflects Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of connecting education with employability and essential life skills. The chief minister has emphasised the need to make Uttar Pradesh self-reliant through skill integration in education.

The Basic Education Department has conducted four-day multi-skilling training sessions for science and mathematics teachers, preparing them to guide students in facing real-life challenges beyond traditional academics.

With technical assistance from UNICEF and Vigyan Ashram, the state has developed a comprehensive teacher manual featuring 60 skill-based activities, which has received approval from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

For the 2024-25 academic year, the programme will establish modern Learning by Doing (LBD) laboratories in 2,274 upper primary and composite schools spanning all 75 districts. Each laboratory comes equipped with 205 varieties of modern tools and apparatus, while School Management Committees have been supplied with consumables and raw materials to support these activities.

The pilot phase, implemented in 60 schools across 15 districts, successfully trained 5,937 students in various trades and resulted in improved student attendance and learning engagement. The government plans to extend this programme to an additional 3,288 schools during the 2025-26 academic year under the Samagra Shiksha and PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) schemes, potentially benefiting hundreds of thousands of students statewide.

The programme emphasises the dignity of labour and notably features strong participation from girls in engineering, electrical work, and workshop activities, promoting gender equality in practical education.

Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh stated that the initiative is cultivating skilled, self-reliant citizens while establishing the foundation for a robust and self-sustaining Uttar Pradesh, in alignment with the Skill India Mission.