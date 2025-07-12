UGC-NET 2025 results to be delayed? Here’s how to check when released…

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to release the results of the UGC-NET June 2025 exam shortly.

Candidates who took the exam can receive their results from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. This year, the NTA administered the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) from June 25 to 29 at various exam locations around the country.

The provisional answer keys were released on July 5, and the objection period ended on July 8. Based on this timeframe, the final results of the exam may be released with a short delay.

Once the results are announced, the testing agency will release the final answer keys and merit list. However, the NTA has not specified a date for the announcement of the UGC-NET 2025 results, IndiaTV News reports.

Here’s how candidates can view their UGC-NET 2025 results when released:

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Follow the link to the 'UGC NET June 2025 Results'. It will take you to a login page where you will enter your information, such as your roll number, date of birth, and so on. The UGC NET June 2025 results will display on the screen. Download the UGC NET June 2025 results for future reference.

Typically, the NTA announces the final answer keys and scorecards two to four weeks after the exam. Candidates are urged to check the official UGC website for the most recent information.

Earlier, the UGC-NET results were released by the NTA on these dates:

2024: October 17, 2024

2023 (Phase 1): July 25, 2023

2023 (Phase 2): July 25, 2023

Candidates will be able to access their UGC-NET 2025 results scorecards from the official website after the results are announced.

The scorecards will include key information such as subject-wise percentiles, category-wise cut-off marks, and qualification status for both Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor positions.

Candidates who qualify for the JRF will be eligible for fellowship funds, allowing them to pursue advanced research or enroll in PhD programmes at accredited universities.

Those who qualify for the Assistant Professor category are entitled to apply for teaching opportunities at colleges and universities throughout India.