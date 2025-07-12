Submit deficient documents for FMGE 2025 by July 16: NBEMS

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued a final reminder to applicants preparing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in June 2025 to submit any missing documentation by July 16, 2025.

The board has posted a PDF list of candidates whose document submissions are deficient on its official website, natboard.edu.in, EduGraph reports.

Candidates can submit the required documents by logging in using their application number, date of birth, and login PIN.

The FMGE 2025 exam is scheduled for July 26, and only candidates who submit their documents by the deadline will receive the FMGE 2025admit cards.

The documents needed for FMGE 2025, in which the NBEMS flagged deficiencies include:

Primary medical qualification diploma or provisional pass certificate (attested by the Indian Embassy in the place of qualification)

Admission proof/NEET-UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate) qualifying documents, or an eligibility certificate from NMC.

Proof of citizenship.

Correction documents for errors in names and dates of birth.

Supporting papers for transfer cases between medical facilities.

NBEMS reiterated that after July 16, no additional opportunities would be granted, and candidates who fail to comply will be ruled ineligible to take the exam.

Candidates can contact the NBEMS Candidate Care Helpline at 011-45593000 or raise queries via the official NBEMS communication web portal for further assistance.