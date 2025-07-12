Months after students paraded in underwear, Goa University pulled up by State Human Rights body

The Goa State Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to Goa University's vice-chancellor in response to the controversy surrounding a 'knickers parade' during a cultural event.

On Thursday, July 10, the rights commission sent a notice to Vice-Chancellor Harilal B Menon, requesting that he appear before it and respond by July 23, according to PTI.

The university has come under fire for an alleged event in which male students were paraded in their underwear during a cultural festival earlier this year.

According to a university official, the incident occurred during an interdepartmental festival named Frolic in February.

"During a competition called Third Degree, the jury asked the participants to strip to their underwear," the official said.

The university's internal complaints committee has concluded its investigation into the incident.

The state human rights panel took suo motu notice of a report on the incident that was published in a news outlet this week.

Naushad Chaudhury, leader of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), condemned the event and stated that female students were among those in attendance at the festival, making it an awkward and humiliating ordeal for everyone involved.

The student body has also planned a demonstration against the incident.

The opposition Goa Forward Party (GFP), which highlighted the event, has also questioned the government.