IIM Lucknow unveils flexible MBA for working professionals with hybrid learning model

The Indian Institute of Management (IMM) Lucknow has launched a new blended Master of Business Administration (bMBA) programme specifically designed for working professionals and entrepreneurs, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The innovative two-year programme offers management education through a hybrid approach, combining online learning with periodic on-campus sessions, enabling participants to pursue advanced education while maintaining their professional responsibilities.

The programme structure spans six terms, with the first year focusing on foundational core courses and the second year offering specialised electives. Students can choose from various domains including Strategy, Finance, Marketing, Information Technology (IT) Systems, Operations and Supply Chain Management, and Human Resources.

These elective options mirror those available in IIM Lucknow's flagship post-graduate programme. The curriculum also incorporates a Capstone project to provide practical application of theoretical concepts.

Application timeline and process

The application window opens on July 11, 2025, and closes on August 18, 2025. Online interviews for shortlisted candidates are scheduled between September 1-3, 2025, with the programme commencing on September 25, 2025. The learning format includes virtual live sessions complemented by periodic on-campus modules at IIM Lucknow's campus, featuring interactive lectures, software-based exercises, and collaborative group learning.

Eligibility requirements

Candidates must possess a minimum of three years of full-time work experience post-graduation and be at least 24 years old. Academic requirements include 15 years of formal education and a minimum 50% aggregate score in graduation or equivalent CGPA.

Beyond traditional graduates, the programme is open to professionals holding qualifications such as Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS), Cost and Management Accountant (ICWA/CMA), or foreign degrees recognised by the Association of Indian Universities. The selection process evaluates academic performance, test scores, work experience, and includes a final online interview.

The bMBA programme aims to cultivate leadership skills, strategic thinking, and digital fluency among professionals, emphasising practical learning through modern tools, technologies, and business frameworks relevant to today's business landscape. Interested candidates can register at iiml.ac.in/programmes/bmba.