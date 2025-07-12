IIM Calcutta female student raped in hostel, accused detained

A woman student at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta was allegedly raped by a student at the business school's hostel, police informed today, Saturday, July 12.

They added that the culprit was detained after the victim filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Haridevpur Police Station, PTI reports.

According to a police officer, the alleged incident occurred on Friday, July 11, at IIM Calcutta's boys' hostel.

"The woman stated in the FIR that she was called to the hostel for a counselling session. She then became unconscious after consuming a drink laced with drugs at the hostel. The woman realised she had been raped after regaining consciousness," he said.

According to the officer, the woman also said that the accused threatened her with terrible repercussions if she told anybody about the incident.

"The accused student was detained last night before being formally arrested," he said.

The police are further investigating the incident.

The development came nearly a fortnight after a student was allegedly gangraped at a law institution in Kolkata.

At around this time last year, a postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead at the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata, after allegedly being raped by a civic volunteer working at the hospital.

These incidents have sparked widespread protests in the state and political mudslinging, with opposition parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M) condemning Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's alleged inability to ensure law and order and the safety of women in the state.