Gujarat Board releases Class 12 Science supplementary results: Students can check scores now

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has officially announced the HSC Supply Result 2025 for the Science stream today, July 12, 2025, at 8 am, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Students who appeared for the Class 12 Science supplementary examinations can now access their results through multiple convenient methods. The primary option is through the board's official website at gseb.org, while students also have the alternative of receiving their results via WhatsApp by sending their Supplementary Examination-2025 Seat Number to 6357300971.

Steps to access your results online

Students can retrieve their supplementary examination results by following these straightforward steps:

Begin by navigating to the official GSEB website at gseb.org and locating the board website link on the homepage. After clicking this link, a new page will appear where you can find the Gujarat Board Class 12 Science supplementary results section. Enter your login credentials when prompted and click submit to proceed.

Your result will then appear on the screen for review. Remember to download and save a copy of your result page, and consider printing a hard copy for your records.

Important information for schools and students

The board has issued an official notice stating that detailed information regarding the distribution of students' mark sheets, certificates, and school-wise SR will be communicated at a later date. Educational institutions are required to download the circular containing essential instructions for various post-examination processes from the board's website. These processes include mark verification, document verification, name corrections, group corrections, mark rejection procedures, and re-examination appearances.

The notice emphasises that school principals, parents, students, and all relevant parties should take note of these instructions and implement appropriate measures accordingly. For additional information and updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official GSEB website.