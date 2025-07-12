Allahabad University announces 2025 results: BA, BSc, and LLM students can now check their scores

The University of Allahabad has officially announced the results for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for 2025, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Students who appeared for Bachelor of Arts Part II, Bachelor of Science Part II, and Master of Laws Semester 1 examinations can now access their results through the university's official portal.

The results reveal varying success rates across different programmes.

In the BSc Part 2 examination, 891 students out of 1,474 who appeared for the exam have successfully passed, indicating a pass percentage of approximately 60%. The LLM Semester 1 results show a higher success rate, with 156 candidates passing out of the 187 who took the examination.

Students can access their results by visiting the official Allahabad University website at allduniv.ac.in.

The process involves navigating to the students section through the ticker, selecting the results link from the dropdown menu, and entering the required login credentials on the subsequent page.

Step-by-step result checking process

The university has outlined a straightforward procedure for students to check their results:

Students must first access the official website at allduniv.ac.in, then locate the ticker section and click on the students option. This action will reveal a dropdown menu where they need to select the result link. The system will then direct them to a new page requiring login details to be entered before clicking submit to view the results.

Once the results are displayed, students are advised to download and save the page, maintaining both digital and physical copies for future reference. The university recommends keeping hard copies of the results for any future academic or professional requirements.

For additional information or clarification regarding the results, students can refer to the official Allahabad University website, which serves as the primary source for all academic announcements and updates.