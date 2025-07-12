Agniveer GD answer key 2025 release awaited; candidates can soon check results online

The Indian Army is set to release the provisional answer key for the Agniveer General Duty (GD) examination 2025, allowing candidates to review their responses and raise objections if needed, according to the report by NDTV Education.

The comprehensive testing process was conducted between June 30 and July 10, accommodating candidates across 13 regional languages.

The online examination format featured multiple-choice questions, with candidates facing either 50 questions within a one-hour timeframe or 100 questions over two hours, depending on their applied category. The test was made accessible in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, and Assamese to ensure nationwide participation.

Accessing your answer key

Candidates seeking to review the provisional answer key can navigate to the official Indian Army website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The process involves locating the designated answer key link on the homepage, entering personal login credentials, and accessing the displayed results for review and download.

Following the provisional release, candidates will have the opportunity to contest answers they believe are incorrect by submitting supporting documentation. The Army will evaluate these objections and implement necessary corrections before publishing the final answer key, ensuring accuracy in the assessment process.