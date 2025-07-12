Academic parity between UK degrees offered in India and those delivered in the UK

How is academic parity ensured between UK degrees offered in India and those delivered in the UK, particularly in terms of quality, standards, and outcomes? Rittika Chanda Parruck MBE, Director Education India, British Council, tells us
UK and India degrees
UK and India degrees(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

UK degrees delivered in India are held to the same rigorous academic standards as those offered in the UK. This parity is ensured through a combination of robust regulatory frameworks, institutional oversight, and quality assurance mechanisms that UK universities are mandated to follow, irrespective of geographical location. These campuses will offer the same UK-accredited degrees as those awarded in the UK.

The quality is regulated in three ways:

1. The first one

The UK regulator, the Office for Students, and similar bodies in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland hold UK universities accountable to their standards, including their TNE provisions.

2. The second one

Universities of such high stature have their own internal quality assurance mechanisms that set out checks and measures to ensure quality. They would not risk their global reputation by offering a substandard provision in India.

3. Third one

Lastly, the University Grants Commission’s standing committee and regulations also hold the international universities in India accountable and ensure that there is parity between their offer in-country and their home campus.

India
UK
Degrees

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com