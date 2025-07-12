Academic parity between UK degrees offered in India and those delivered in the UK

UK degrees delivered in India are held to the same rigorous academic standards as those offered in the UK. This parity is ensured through a combination of robust regulatory frameworks, institutional oversight, and quality assurance mechanisms that UK universities are mandated to follow, irrespective of geographical location. These campuses will offer the same UK-accredited degrees as those awarded in the UK.
The quality is regulated in three ways:
The UK regulator, the Office for Students, and similar bodies in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland hold UK universities accountable to their standards, including their TNE provisions.
Universities of such high stature have their own internal quality assurance mechanisms that set out checks and measures to ensure quality. They would not risk their global reputation by offering a substandard provision in India.
Lastly, the University Grants Commission’s standing committee and regulations also hold the international universities in India accountable and ensure that there is parity between their offer in-country and their home campus.