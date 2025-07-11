TN TRB Secondary Grade teacher recruitment open: Apply here

Today, July 11, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) opened the secondary grade teacher application process. Interested and qualified candidates may apply at trb.tn.gov.in, the board's official website. The recruitment campaign seeks to fill 1,916 open teaching positions and 80 backlog positions around the state.

Post Graduate Assistants, Grade I Physical Directors, and Grade I Computer Instructors will be employed throughout Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Schools through the recruitment campaign. August 12 is the deadline for applications. The test is scheduled for September 28.

Here’s how candidates can apply:

Visit the TN TRB's official website, trb.tn.gov.in. To apply for Secondary Grade Teacher vacancies, click the registration link. Register yourself and complete the application form. Upload documents. Pay the application fees and submit. Download and save the acknowledgement page for future use.

Applicants for the recruiting campaign must have a two-year elementary education diploma and a minimum of 50 per cent in Higher Secondary (or equivalent).

Alternatively, they must have pursued a four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education or a two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) after graduating from Class 12 (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks

Additionally, applicants with a two-year diploma in elementary education and a graduation degree are allowed to apply. Candidates must also have a valid Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test Certificate to be considered for the positions.

The TN TRB secondary grade teacher recruitment procedure 2025 has three steps. Candidates must pass the Compulsory Teacher Eligibility Test in Stage One. In the second stage, they must take a written test. In the third round, qualified applicants will be required to verify their certificates.