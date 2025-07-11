“Resolve complaints at college level”: NMC sets up 3-tier grievance mechanism system for medical students

A three-tiered structure has been proposed by the National Medical Commission (NMC) to address grievances from medical students. This system would function at the levels of state medical education departments, medical colleges, and universities.

The NMC stated in an advisory that it has been receiving grievances on academic and clinical training issues from medical students, their parents, and other stakeholders involved.

High fees, late or non-payment of stipends, harassment or ragging, internship challenges, issues with college faculty or staff, disciplinary actions, health and safety issues, and academic issues like curriculum, attendance, teaching strategies, tests, and assessments are some of these problems, reports News18.

The NMC highlighted that the majority of these issues can be resolved at the college or university level. If the issue is not handled there, the state's directorate or medical education department would be contacted next.

“If a grievance requires intervention at the NMC level, the same may be escalated to NMC for necessary resolution," the NMC said in the notice.

The NMC has requested that a proper mechanism be established at all three levels. Complaints should be directed first to the medical college or institution, then to the university, and eventually to the Directorate of Medical Education or the state's health and medical education agency, as appropriate.

“All-out efforts are to be made by the stakeholders for effective and speedy resolutions of the grievances of the students/stakeholders, with an endeavour that all the grievances are attended to at the levels from where the grievances emanate," the NMC said.

It also added that a web portal has been activated for students, and other stakeholders can report unresolved complaints.