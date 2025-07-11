Rajasthan UG admissions: Document verification deadline ends, merit list awaited

The Directorate of College Education (DCE) Rajasthan, has concluded the document verification phase for Round 1 of undergraduate admissions as of July 11, 2025, according to a report by The Times of India.

The verification process required students who secured seats in the first round to present themselves at their assigned colleges with original documents. This crucial step determines eligibility for final admission to both government and private institutions across the state.

Students who failed to complete the verification process within the stipulated time frame have forfeited their allocated seats. The focus now shifts to the upcoming release of the final merit list, scheduled for July 14, 2025.

Key requirements for verification

The document verification process mandated students to submit several essential papers, including original Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, transfer certificates, and migration certificates, where applicable.

Students claiming reservation benefits were required to present valid category certificates for SC/ST/OBC/EWS (Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes/Economically Weaker Sections) categories, along with income certificates for scholarship consideration. Additional requirements included Aadhar cards and recent passport-size photographs.

Next steps for successful candidates

The final merit list will be published on the official DCE Rajasthan website at https://dceapp.rajasthan.gov.in on July 14, 2025. Students whose documents pass verification will find their names on this list, confirming their admission status.

Following the merit list announcement, successful candidates must complete their admission formalities by paying the required fees and downloading their admission letters through the online portal. The deadline for fee payment and admission confirmation is set for July 15, 2025.

Second round opportunities

Students who miss out on Round 1 or wish to upgrade their college preferences will have another opportunity through subsequent counselling rounds. The registration process for Round 2 is expected to commence in the third week of July.

For ongoing updates and detailed information regarding the DCE Rajasthan UG admission process, candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official website.