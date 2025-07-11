No more backbenchers: A look at Kerala schools’ new seating arrangement

Numerous Kerala schools are currently implementing a unique seating arrangement for students, seemingly inspired by the climactic scene of Sthanarthi Sreekuttan, a Malayalam film released in 2024.

Through this, schools are practically eliminating the presence of backbenchers in the classroom.

The new seating arrangement resembles a semi-circle, with all pupils seated in a U-shape, allowing the teacher to see all students from the opposite end of the dip of this U, Times Now reports.

In this arrangement, there is absolutely no risk of any student feeling excluded or neglected, and teachers will be able to care for each student because no one will be concealed.

According to local reports, Ramavilasom Vocational Higher Secondary School (RVV HSS) in Valakom, Kollam district, was among the first to implement the new seating arrangement.

Other schools that have implemented this so far include Pappinisseri West LP School in Kannur, Andoor ALP School in Kannur, RCC LPS East Mangad in Thrissur, Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) in Tholanur, Palakkad, and Narasimha Vilasam Vocational Higher Secondary School (NSV VHSS), Valacode in Kollam.

This classroom seating arrangement was portrayed by Vinesh Viswanath in his directorial debut, Sthanarthi Sreekuttan, a Malayalam film about four unruly pupils. This film was released in theatres on November 22, 2024, but became available for streaming on an OTT platform on June 20.