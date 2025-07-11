NHPC opens doors for 361 apprentice positions

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) has launched its apprentice recruitment drive for 2025, opening applications for 361 positions across three categories, according to the report by The Times of India.

The recruitment encompasses Graduate Apprentice, Diploma Apprentice, and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Apprentice roles, with the application window running from July 11, 2025, through August 11, 2025. Interested candidates can submit their applications exclusively through the official NHPC portal at nhpcindia.com.

The apprenticeship programme offers competitive monthly stipends based on qualification levels. Graduate Apprentices will earn Rs 15,000 monthly, while Diploma Apprentices receive Rs 13,500 per month. ITI Apprentices are entitled to Rs 12,000 monthly during their training period.

Qualification requirements

For Graduate Apprentice positions, candidates need a BE, BTech, or BSc degree from a recognised educational institution. Diploma Apprentice applicants must possess a relevant diploma qualification, while ITI Apprentice candidates require an ITI certificate in the appropriate trade.

The recruitment is open to candidates between 18 and 30 years of age. Reserved category applicants will benefit from age limit relaxations according to established government guidelines.

Application process

The online application requires candidates to visit nhpcindia.com and locate the recruitment link on the homepage. After completing registration with the necessary details, applicants must log in with their credentials to fill the application form. Upon verification and submission, candidates should download and print their application for record-keeping purposes.

NHPC emphasises that only online applications submitted within the designated timeframe will be considered. Late or incomplete submissions face automatic rejection. Candidates are urged to thoroughly review the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria before proceeding with their applications.