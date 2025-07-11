NEET UG 2025 aspirants gear up: MCC Round 1 counselling registration set to launch at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is preparing to initiate the counselling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG) 2025, according to a report by India.com. This development comes after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET UG 2025 results on June 14, 2025.

Medical aspirants who successfully appeared for the NEET UG 2025 examination will be able to register for the counselling session through the official portal at mcc.nic.in. The exam serves as the gateway for students seeking admission to medical programmes, including MBBS and BDS courses across the country.

Based on historical patterns followed by the MCC, the seat allocation process is anticipated to be conducted through four distinct counselling rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and a final vacant seats round.

Registration process for MCC NEET UG 2025 counselling

Eligible candidates must complete their online registration and application within the designated timeframe. The registration procedure involves several steps:

Candidates need to access the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in and navigate to the 'UG Medical' section. After clicking on the active registration link, applicants must provide all required information during the registration process. Following the completion of the application form, candidates are obligated to pay the counselling fee. The system also allows candidates to download their application form and payment receipt for future reference.

Key details about the counselling process

The MCC NEET UG 2025 counselling enables students to apply for medical programmes such as MBBS and BDS across India. The process handles 15% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats without any domicile restrictions.

The Round-1 counselling covers multiple categories, including AIQ/Central Institutes/University/All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)/(Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research) (JIPMER)/Deemed University/Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)/Banaras Hindu University (BHU)/BSc Nursing programmes.

During the main counselling registration, candidates must pay both a non-refundable registration fee and a refundable security deposit, which will be returned only to the account from which the payment was made.

The process includes exercising and locking choices, followed by the seat allotment procedure for Round-1. Results will be published on the MCC website, after which candidates must upload essential certificates. Physical reporting with original documents at the allotted medical or dental college is mandatory for Round-1 candidates.

Students who receive a seat allocation in Round-1 have the option to express their willingness to upgrade from Round-1 to Round-2, though this requires physical reporting with original documents at their allotted college.