KNRUHS unveils merit list for Telangana NEET-UG counselling 2025; 43,400 candidates make the cut

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has announced the release of the Telangana NEET-UG Counselling 2025 rank list, marking a crucial milestone for thousands of medical aspirants across the state.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the comprehensive merit list is now available for viewing on the official KNRUHS website at knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

The National Testing Agency's (NTA) press release dated June 14, 2025, confirms that 43,400 candidates who declared Telangana in their NEET UG 2025 applications have successfully qualified for the counselling process. These candidates have met the prescribed cut-off scores and are now eligible to proceed with their medical college admission applications.

The university will follow a systematic approach for the counselling process. Once online applications are submitted and certificates are verified for eligibility, a provisional merit list will be displayed.

Following the grievance period, the final merit list will be published on the university's official website in accordance with the Admission Regulations.

The published rank list contains comprehensive details, including NEET Roll Numbers, NEET Ranks, candidate names, categories, and NEET scores for all qualified candidates who have achieved scores above the NTA-prescribed cut-off marks.

Steps to access your rank list

Candidates can check their ranking by following these simple steps:

Navigate to the official KNRUHS website at knruhs.telangana.gov.in Locate and click on the "Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 rank list" link on the homepage The rank list will open as a PDF document for review Download and save a copy of the document for future reference

For additional information and updates regarding the counselling process, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official KNRUHS website.