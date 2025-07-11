Kerala’s engineering dreams on hold: KEAM chaos leaves thousands in limbo

Kerala's engineering entrance examination system has descended into chaos, leaving thousands of students uncertain about their academic future, while their counterparts in other states have already secured admissions, highlighted in a report by The Hindu.

The state government's decision to alter KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) examination rules at the last moment has created widespread confusion among engineering aspirants. The situation worsened when the Kerala High Court rejected the state's appeal against the cancellation of the KEAM rank-list, exposing what critics call serious mismanagement of these crucial examinations.

While national entrance tests like the JEE and NEET have progressed with their admission processes, Kerala's engineering admissions remain stuck in legal complications, delayed by more than a month. This delay has particularly frustrated students who watch their peers from other states secure seats in prestigious institutions.

M Abdul Nazar, State Secretary of the Kerala Unaided Schools Protection Council, pointed to the fundamental flaw in Kerala's approach. Unlike the National Testing Agency (NTA which creates rank-lists based purely on entrance exam performance, Kerala combines entrance test scores with Plus Two marks, creating the foundation for current problems.

The controversy stems from Kerala's flawed methodology in 2024, when the state deducted 27 marks from state board students while adding eight marks to CBSE students' totals. This unfair adjustment disadvantaged state board students, allowing CBSE students to climb higher in rankings despite potentially lower actual performance.

The state's current attempt to fix last year's error has only created fresh problems. M Jouhar, Malappuram District Secretary of the council, expressed frustration at the state's inability to provide fair treatment to all students, calling it a display of administrative inefficiency.

Education expert C Mohammed Ajmal warned that Kerala's mishandling of KEAM could trigger a brain drain, with students seeking better opportunities in other states. He criticised the state's examination system for focusing on lowering standards rather than pursuing excellence.

The ongoing crisis has left thousands of KEAM students facing an uncertain future as their results remain suspended. Meanwhile, admissions in other academic streams have already commenced, intensifying the sense of being left behind among Kerala's engineering aspirants.

Critics argue that those who highlight these systemic flaws are unfairly labelled as opponents of the state's education system, when authorities should instead demonstrate efficiency and receptiveness to legitimate concerns.