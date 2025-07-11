Karnataka SSLC: 29-point action plan to improve results

In an effort to improve Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results for the academic year 2025–26, the Karnataka School Education Department has issued a 29-point action plan addressing syllabus completion, remedial teaching, exam preparation, student well-being, and school monitoring. As per the circular, all schools must complete the SSLC syllabus by December 2025.

Remedial classes based on bridging assessments and foundational learning tests will be held daily from July to December.

To boost exam preparedness, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will release subject-wise question banks, unit-wise blue maps, and six model question papers by the end of July. Three preparatory examinations will be conducted in January and February 2026 through webcasting.

Daily subject-wise special classes will be held before and after school hours. Lesson-based written tests will track progress, and all data will be integrated into the SATS system for school, taluk, and district-level analysis. Minimum one sport hour a week is being implemented to reduce stress.

Schools will also conduct bi-monthly parent-teacher meetings, initiate buddy-pairing to support slow learners, and organize weekly sports sessions to reduce exam stress.

A health check-up drive under the RBSK programme will identify and address nutritional or medical issues.

District and taluk-level officers will monitor implementation. Schools with poor results or zero pass rates will be placed on a watchlist and regularly inspected. Re-enrollment drives will be held for students who failed in SSLC and II PUC. Academic career guidance workshops are planned post-Dasara vacation.