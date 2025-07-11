Karnataka college campus elections a reality soon?

After nearly 30 years, colleges across Karnataka may witness campus elections as the state government is likely to take decision in that regard.

There has been a demand to hold college polls from various stakeholders including student unions, and according to them there should be an elected student body that will act bridge between students and universities, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

In Karnataka, college polls were banned since 1990 during Veerendra Patil's time when there was violence reported in college campuses in Bengaluru.

Now, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has insisted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conduct polls in the college campuses. Siddaramiah is also keen to take it up and many other Congress leaders are also batting for the same.

A senior Congress leader said Rahul Gandhi may have written to the CM.

"Siddaramaiah also confirmed his talks with Rahul Gandhi and shown keen interest to conduct polls,'' the leader said. Senior leader and Congress MLC BK Hariprasad told The New Indian Express they are demanding to conduct college polls.

"In fact, we had appealed to Rahul Gandhi to bat for it and not just for Karnataka across India where polls are not conducted'' he said.

Stressing the need for college campus polls, Hariprasad said Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) has infiltrated into colleges and brought their agenda. They are putting their agenda on the vice-chancellor and the senate members.

"We have told our leaders no associations are allowed on the campus and therefore need for college campus elections, so that one can raise their voice against the injustice'' he said.

Congress now wants to strengthen the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress. Elections can be held once the government order is issued, sources said.

In Karnataka, college polls were last conducted in 1990, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

"Now system has changed with many deemed and private universities coming up. Private colleges and private universities may not encourage holding polls. Government, even if they want to hold, can only hold at government and university colleges,'' sources added.