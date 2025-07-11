Job platforms Indeed & Glassdoor announce layoffs, to let go of 1,300 employees

In an ironic development, job search portals Indeed and Glassdoor have announced job cuts. Both platforms are owned by the Japanese corporation Recruit Holdings.

According to Reuters, the corporation intends to lay off 1300 people internationally. The current round of job losses at the corporation will affect 6 per cent of its workers, as the company focuses more on artificial intelligence (AI) and simplifies processes.

An internal memo from Recruit Holdings CEO Hisayuki "Deko" Idekoba states that layoffs are mostly driven by AI's disruptive impact on the hiring market.

These cuts will mostly affect teams in the United States. The layoffs will affect workers in research and development, growth, and sustainability roles.

“AI is changing the world, and we must adapt by ensuring our product delivers truly great experiences for job seekers and employers,” reads the internal memo, accessed by Reuters.

Along with the job layoffs, the company has announced that, as part of its ongoing restructuring, Recruit Holdings would fully integrate Glassdoor's operations into Indeed. With this collaboration, the organisation hopes to simplify and accelerate the hiring process.

This decision by the company also resulted in the departure of Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong on October 1.

In addition to Sutherland-Wong's departure, LaFawn Davis, Indeed's Chief People and Sustainability Officer, will leave on September 1, with Ayano Senaha, Recruit's Chief Operating Officer, taking over as her successor.