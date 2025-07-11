JNU hunger strike enters day 15; VC appeals to end strike

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) hunger strike has now entered its 15th day, with protesting students continuing to challenge what they term as a "humiliating" new undertaking format for PhD scholars seeking hostel extensions, according to a report by The Times of India.

The controversy centres around an alleged new undertaking format that requires PhD students to express "gratitude" for hostel accommodation beyond their normal academic period.

According to JNUSU, the format states that "the university has kindly agreed to allow me to stay in the hostel on humanitarian grounds" and mandates students to declare a final thesis submission date, with hostel facilities being withdrawn if the deadline is missed.

Left-affiliated union members have labelled this document a "maafinama" (clemency letter), arguing that the language is coercive and the rigid conditions unfair, given the unpredictable nature of research work. They are demanding automatic hostel extensions for scholars who have received academic extensions, particularly emphasising the importance of accommodation for students from marginalised backgrounds.

The health situation among protesters has become increasingly concerning.

JNUSU President Nitish Kumar was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital after experiencing chest pain, but rejoined the strike after discharge. Medical evaluations have shown significant weight loss, rising blood pressure, and elevated ketone levels among the four remaining strikers. Several students who initially joined in solidarity have stepped down due to health concerns.

Latest development: VC's appeal

In a significant update, Vice-Chancellor Professor Santishree D Pandit has issued a direct appeal to the hunger strikers as their protest enters day 15. In her official communication, she acknowledged repeated medical evaluations and doctors' advice to discontinue the strike, while reminding students of previous meetings held with the administration:

"Your expectations of immediate acceptance of all your demands is neither administratively realistic nor legally tenable," the VC stated, urging students to "immediately end your hunger strike and come for a meeting to resolve issues through negotiations and mutual understandings."

The union's broader demands include rolling back the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for PhD admissions and restoring the JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE), extending hostel stays for PhD scholars nearing completion, increasing merit-cum-means (MCM) scholarships to Rs 5,000, and withdrawing proctorial inquiries.

Dean of Students Manuradha Chaudhary defended the administration's position, stating that blanket extensions would set a "wrong precedent." She noted that even the high court had granted only a one-and-a-half-month extension when approached by students, and emphasised that the administration already considers extensions on a case-by-case basis on humanitarian grounds while needing to accommodate new student batches.

JNUSU representatives met with the Dean of Students on July 7 to convey their concerns, but the standoff continues as both sides maintain their positions on the contentious hostel extension format.