DTU online registration for odd semester courses kicks off today

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Delhi Technological University (DTU) has commenced its online registration process for odd semester courses, with BTech registrations opening today at 3 pm and BDes registrations scheduled to begin on July 14.

The registration window covers BTech students in their 3rd, 5th, and 7th semesters, while Bachelor of Design students can register for their 3rd semester starting July 14 at 3 pm. Both programmes share a common deadline of July 25 at 11.59 pm for completion of the registration process.

The university has issued comprehensive guidelines for students to ensure smooth registration. Key among these is the requirement for students to verify or reset their login credentials using their registered email addresses on the portal reg.exam.dtu.ac.in before registration begins, as password recovery options will be unavailable during the active registration period.

DTU has emphasised that no separate registration will be conducted for odd semester examinations in the 2025-26 academic year, and strict adherence to the July 25 deadline is mandatory, with no extensions granted to late applicants.

The registration process requires students to enroll for both core and elective courses online, with the university clarifying that offline requests for course modifications will not be accepted. Students are also restricted from registering for advanced year courses unless they have cleared all subjects from the prerequisite years.

Additional guidelines prevent students from selecting electives they have previously completed or core courses scheduled for future semesters. Upon completion, students will be able to download their registration forms, which may need to be presented to their respective departments when requested by university authorities.