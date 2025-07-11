CERT-In partners with BITS-Pilani to build India's cyber defense workforce

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has formalised a strategic partnership with the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani to launch comprehensive cybersecurity training programmes for working professionals across government, public sector units, and industry.

The collaboration, sealed through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), introduces an eight-week Professional Development Program in Cybersecurity set to commence on July 19, 2025. The programme specifically targets professionals from diverse backgrounds, including those without prior coding experience, addressing the critical need for skilled cybersecurity talent in the country, stated a press release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

BITS-Pilani will deliver the programme through its Centre for Research Excellence in National Security (CRENS) at the Hyderabad campus, working alongside technology partner Rapifuzz. CERT-In will provide guidance and mentorship throughout the programme structure, marking the first formal engagement where the national cyber incident response agency has partnered with an academic institution through an MoU for workforce development.

Dr Sanjay Bahl, Director General of CERT-In, emphasised that India's cyber resilience depends on developing a skilled talent pool ready for digital and quantum era challenges. He highlighted that CERT-In's role extends beyond technology to nurturing human capital through impactful initiatives.

Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice-Chancellor of BITS Pilani, described cybersecurity as both a technological challenge and national priority, expressing pride in offering the programme under CERT-In's guidance as part of the academia-industry-government collaboration.

The programme curriculum covers essential cybersecurity domains, including cyber threats and vulnerabilities, network security components like firewalls and VPNs, secure communication and cryptography, cybersecurity policies and legal frameworks, and advanced topics covering cloud, mobile, and advanced persistent threats.

The hybrid format combines online modules with interactive case discussions and a live capstone project, concluding with an in-person valedictory session at the BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus. Participants will receive instruction from BITS Pilani faculty, CERT-In experts, and industry practitioners, ensuring a comprehensive blend of theoretical knowledge, practical application, and policy insights.

Upon successful completion, participants will receive a Professional Development Certificate in Cybersecurity, co-branded by CERT-In and BITS Pilani, providing both academic recognition and national institutional credibility.

CERT-In operates as India's designated national agency for cyber incident response under Section 70B of the Information Technology Act, 2000, maintaining 24x7 incident response services and providing both incident prevention and security quality management services.

BITS Pilani, recognised as an Institution of Eminence with a six-decade legacy, maintains its position among India's top educational institutions with strong research and industry connections. The Center for Research Excellence in National Security (CRENS) at BITS Pilani Hyderabad focuses on strengthening national security infrastructure through academia-industry-government collaboration.