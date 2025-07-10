XAT 2026 registrations open; perks announced for Day 1 applicants

Today, July 10, the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 online registration and application process will open at Xavier School of Management (XLRI). Candidates who meet the requirements can apply for XAT 2026 on xatonline.in until December 5.

Early applicants (those who register on day 1) will receive individualised support and unique access to the XAT ecosystem as part of a first-of-its-kind initiative by XLRI, Hindustan Times reports.

Candidates can participate in live interactive sessions with the XAT team, XAT convenor, and XLRI students (XAT toppers) if they register by today, July 10.

This includes two exclusive, closed-door online Q&A sessions, tentatively scheduled for the final week of July and the first week of August.

The XAT 2026 Convenor, the XAT exam staff, and XLRI students will participate in each session. It will be open to two hundred applicants chosen at random on the first day.

According to XLRI, candidates will have the opportunity to:

Directly interact with the XAT team, XAT test convenor, and XLRI students (XAT toppers).

Discover test-taking advice and preparation techniques.

Get direct answers to your questions from the XAT staff.

An exclusive Telegram group moderated by XLRI students and the XAT Team will also be open to 100 distinct day 1 applicants. The XAT team and the students will presumably continue to be active in:

August 2nd week (one-hour session)

August 4th week (one-hour session)

In this group, candidates can:

Ask questions and get direct answers.

Seek assistance with preparation techniques.

“Over the years, we have seen that the most remarkable journeys don’t always begin with loud certainty, but with quiet clarity. This year, we want to walk alongside the aspirants from Day 1 — not just as an exam body, but as a community that believes in their potential,” Prof Rahul Shukla, Assistant Professor, XLRI told Hindustan Times, about the initiative.