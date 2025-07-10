Vilathikulam MLA takes class for school students

Following the inauguration of the kitchen for nutritious meal scheme at Karuppur government higher secondary school near Pudur, Tamil Nadu, Vilathikulam legislator GV Markandeyan began taking classes for the students of Class 9.

He questioned the students about Physics and Mathematics, and awarded for those answered correctly.

Markandeyan, who holds a BABL degree, explained the mathematical equations for those answers and used the board to draw the attention of the students.

He also gave his number to the students to reply to him, with the answers after referring to their books, before leaving the classroom.

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) major VinFast, which is all set to enter the Indian market soon, has hired a group of 200 polytechnic students for its upcoming electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Thoothukudi.

The company announced the recruitment on Wednesday, July 9, stating it is their first batch of locally hired professionals. It further said in a phased manner, it will eventually employ over 3,500 workers locally over the next five years.

The newly hired employees are undergoing training to meet international automotive standards under the supervision of Vietnamese experts and Indian professionals.

The recruitment was made with the help from the district administration, Naan Mudhalvan and the state Industries department, according to an official release.

As many as 80% of its employees will be fresh graduates or trainees from local communities, while 20% will comprise experienced Indian and international professionals from established automotive manufacturers, the release stated.

Polytechnic students were provided with skill development training as per industry needs to help them crack the selection tests at VinFast.

"The skill training programme for polytechnic students is designed to match industry requirements and we continuously keep upgrading our courses, " said a senior official of Naan Mudhalvan.

Phase I of Thoothukudi plant is designed to produce 150,000 vehicles annually.

The company has acknowledged the efforts of Thoothukudi collector and the Industries department in achieving the company's talent development objectives.