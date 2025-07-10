UP DEIEd 2025 results declared: 64% pass rate achieved, scorecards available online

The Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority has announced the UP DEIEd 2025 results for both the 2nd and 4th semester examinations across various batches. Candidates can now access their scorecards through the official websites.

According to a report by The Times of India, the results reveal a concerning picture for the 2023 batch's 2nd semester performance, where despite 1,60,405 students registering for the examination, only 64% managed to successfully clear the semester.

The detailed breakdown shows that while 1,60,159 candidates appeared for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIEd) examination — previously known as BTC — only 1,02,408 trainees achieved passing marks. This left a substantial 57,691 candidates unsuccessful, representing a failure rate of 36.02%.

Additional statistics from the examination reveal that 246 students were marked absent, while 44 results remain pending due to technical complications. The authority also reported 13 withheld results and identified three candidates who engaged in unfair practices during the examination process.

Students seeking to access their results can visit the official portals at btcexam.in or updeled.gov.in, where they need to input their roll number, registration number, or date of birth to retrieve their individual mark sheets.

How to check results

The process for downloading UP DEIEd result 2025 scorecards involves these steps:

Navigate to the official websites: btcexam.in or updeled.gov.in, then locate and click the "UP DEIEd 2nd/4th Semester Result 2025" link on the homepage. Enter the required credentials including roll number or registration number, submit these details to access the result, and download the mark sheet for future reference.

The examination authority has emphasised the importance of candidates reviewing their results carefully and promptly reporting any discrepancies found in their mark sheets to ensure timely corrections. Students are also encouraged to regularly check the official website for updates regarding UP DEIEd recruitment 2025 developments.