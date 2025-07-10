"Students must not tread the path of Godse": CM Stalin in Tiruchy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday, July 9, urged students to follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar and Periyar and stay away Nathuram Godse's supporters.

"Students should never follow the path of Godse, but instead follow the path of Ambedkar, Periyar, and Gandhi," said CM MK Stalin during the inauguration of Global Jamalians Block at Jamal Mohamed College, Tiruchy, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Stalin was received by college administrators and later inaugurated a new building on the campus before addressing the gathering.

In his speech, the Chief Minister praised the college's legacy of promoting unity and brotherhood.

He noted that the institution was founded by Jamal Mohamed and Khaja Mian Rowther both ardent followers of Gandhian principles.

"Jamal Mohamed participated in the Second Round Table Conference alongside Gandhi and even offered a blank cheque to support the freedom struggle," Stalin said. He added that Rowther ran a khadi mill and distributed cloth for free.

"The state has many ideological paths, Gandhi's, Periyar's, Ambedkar's but students must never stray into the path of Godse's group," Stalin warned.

He emphasised that education is the students' most permanent asset and urged them to grow with social consciousness.

Stalin highlighted the college's distinguished alumni, which include ministers KN Nehru and MRK Panneerselvam.

"Your seniors are in my Cabinet. One day, someone from you may join that list too," he said. He reiterated that he wasn't doing politics but wanted students to have political awareness.

"If Tamil Nadu stands united, no force can defeat us," he declared.

Referring to government initiatives like Naan Mudhalvan and Puthumai Pen, he said the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) government prioritises education and inclusive growth, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

"DMK will always stand by the rights of minorities," he affirmed, assuring that education an asset no one can take away remains their core focus.