SSC GD 2025 scorecard access ends today at 5 pm

The Staff Selection Commission is shutting down the download facility for SSC GD Constable 2025 scorecards and final answer keys today, July 10, 2025, at 5.00 pm sharp, according to a report by Shiksha.

Aspirants who haven't yet accessed their SSC GD scorecard 2025 have mere hours left to retrieve their marks before the window closes permanently. The commission has made it clear that no requests will be entertained after the 5.00 pm deadline for either scorecards or final answer key downloads.

The scorecard download facility, which went live on June 26, 2025, alongside the final answer key release, is now in its final hours. This comes nearly a month after the SSC GD result 2025 was declared on June 17, 2025, complete with cut-off marks and merit lists.

Download process for SSC GD scorecard 2025

Navigate to ssc.gov.in Access the login portal Input registration number and password credentials Select the Result/Marks section under SSC GD 2025 examination Download the scorecard

Final answer key download instructions

To obtain the SSC GD Constable final answer key 2025:

Visit the official portal ssc.gov.in Locate and click the "Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Question Paper(s)" PDF link Navigate to the ssc.digialm.com link provided at the document's end Enter roll number and password details Download the complete package, includingthe final answer key, response sheet, and question paper

With over 3.94 lakh candidates qualifying for the SSC GD PET/PST 2025 (physical test), the next phase awaits. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is expected to announce the physical test dates shortly.