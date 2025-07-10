Ratan Tata's trusted aide Shantanu Naidu receives Google's top Social Impact Honour

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Shantanu Naidu, the trusted aide of business magnate Ratan Tata, has been recognised with the coveted Social Impact Leader of the Year award at a Google for Education event.

The Tata Motors General Manager, who hails from a family with five generations of service to the Tata Group, received the honour at the Viksit Bharat 2047- Google Education Summit 2025. The event, held at Google's office, celebrated individuals making significant contributions to education and social impact.

In a humble Instagram post shared by @socktalks.tv, Naidu summarised his experience: "The short story is, tiny award, took Amma with me, made a bunch of inspiring friends." His decision to bring his mother to the ceremony added a personal touch to the achievement.

The summit featured notable personalities, including Aman Gupta, Suniel Shetty, and Raj Shamani, with Naidu sharing the spotlight alongside these industry leaders. During the event, he expressed his amazement at the entrepreneurial spirit in Indian schools, noting the presence of "ridiculously inspiring people here that are prepared to roll their sleeves up."

Social media celebrates the win

The July 8, 2025, Instagram post has resonated strongly with users, accumulating over 20,000 likes and drawing numerous congratulatory messages.

User @tarundeka__ wrote: "Heartiest congratulations, Sir! Your dedication to social impact and your vision for a better India are truly exemplary." Another supporter, @miss_savvy05, commented: "You've earned every bit of this. PROUD! Congratulations! Your Amma beside you makes this moment even sweeter, she's absolutely lovely and must be so proud!"

@anu__from_india__ added: "India is fortunate to have visionaries like you, working towards its growth. Wishing you continued success and impact."

The online community particularly appreciated Naidu's grounded approach to success and his thoughtful gesture of including his mother in the celebration, with many describing the recognition as "well-deserved" and "truly inspiring."