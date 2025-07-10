NTA consolidates CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 exam into single day format to skip normalisation

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has compressed the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 examination from a three-day affair to a single-day format, according to a report by The Times of India.

The examination, originally spread across July 26-28, will now be conducted entirely on July 28 in two shifts. This restructuring eliminates the normalisation process that would have been necessary for the multi-day format.

The decision came after candidates raised concerns about scheduling conflicts with the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET), which was set for July 26-27. Many aspirants had registered for both examinations, prompting the NTA to consolidate the CSIR-UGC NET schedule.

All five subjects under the CSIR-UGC NET umbrella – Mathematical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, and Physical Sciences – will be accommodated in the revised single-day structure. The examination will run from 9 am to 12 noon for the first shift and 3 pm to 6 pm for the second shift.

Approximately 1.95 lakh candidates have registered for this cycle of the examination. Life Sciences continues to attract the highest number of applicants among the five subject categories.

The NTA has indicated its preference for single-shift examinations wherever feasible to avoid the complexities of score normalisation. The advance city intimation slip is expected to be made available around July 20.